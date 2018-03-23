Two Irish boxing legends to attend Offaly training camp

St. Brigid's Boxing Club in Edenderry will be home to some Irish boxing royalty over the next four weekends as the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) host a training camp in preparation for the upcoming European Championships.

Former World Champion Bernard Dunne in his role as IABA High Performance director, as well as Olympic Gold Medallist Michael Carruth, will be among those attending, according to St. Brigid's coach Liam Brereton.

Among those training with Dunne and Carruth will be St. Brigid's own Lauren Kelly, who will go in search of her third medal at the European Championships in the 75kg class. The team will also be joined by Dublin football star and multiple All-Ireland winner, Kevin McManamon, who is connected to Dunne through his involvement on the staff of the Dublin senior football team. He is a performance coach with the IABA.

The High Performance team will be staying in Hogan’s B&B in Edenderry, and their training regime will involve work-outs at St. Brigid's Boxing Club as well as track sessions at the Derry Rovers running track.

Speaking to the Offaly Expresss, St. Brigid's coach Liam Brereton said, "it's great to see the IABA High Performance team using Edenderry for these high profile training camps."

"If you see the young boxers in their Irish tracksuits over the next few weeks, give then a warm Edenderry welcome and wish them best of Luck at the European Championships," he added.

The Edenderry club itself is going through a busy few weeks as they send a host of young talent to Leinster deciders. Their head coach will also lead a training camp of some of their finest talent, including Lauren Kelly, Mary Kate Nevin, and Offaly Express Sports Star of the Month for February, Lauren Hogan to France.

They also have ten girls entered in next week's Leinster Girls Championship. They include Lucy Abbott, Sam Abbott, Hannah Mc Cann, Rhona Dunne, Leanne Cottuli, Mary Kate Nevin, Sarah Edge, Emma Holt and Ellen O'Connell.

The club is also in "advance talks" regarding a start date for upcoming extension works at their premises in Edenderry.

