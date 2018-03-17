Offaly football team announced for crucial clash with Sligo

The Offaly team has been announced for this Sunday's crucial clash with Sligo in the Allianz Football League Division 3.

Off the back of their first win of the campaign last weekend, Stephen Wallace and his management team will be hoping for another win in their penultimate game. A win would give them a fighting chance of avoiding relegation with one game still to play after this Sunday. A defeat tomorrow could all but seal a drop to Division 4 next year.

The game is the second part of the double header with the Offaly hurlers playing Kilkenny in the quarter-final of the Allianz Hurling League. That game throws in at 1pm and you can view the team here

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

3. Paul McConway (Tullamore)

4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

6. James Lalor (Raheen)

7. Niall Darby (Rhode)

8. Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh)

9. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

10. Conor McNamee (Rhode)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

12. Cian Donohue (St. Brigid's)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Conor Carroll (Raheen)

15. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)

16. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

17. Shane Tierney (Daingean)

18. Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

19. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)

20. David Brady (Edenderry)

21. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

22. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

23. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)

24. Aaron Hensey (Tullamore)

25. Jack Egan (Ferbane)

26. Bobby O'Dea (Durrow)