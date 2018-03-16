Offaly team to face Kilkenny on Sunday announced

The Offaly team to face Kilkenny in the Quarter Final of the Allianz National Hurling League has been announced.

It shows a number of changes from the team that started against Antrim last weekend.

The game throws in at 1pm on Sunday in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park and will be followed by the Allianz National Football League game between Offaly and Sligo

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3. Sean Gardiner (Lusmagh)

4. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's)

5. David O'Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

6. Dermot Shortt (St Rynagh's)

7. Pat Camon (St Rynagh's)

8. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

9. David King (Coolderry)

10. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

11. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

12. Colin Egan (Belmont)

13. Shane Dooley (Tullamore)

14. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

15. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

16. Conor Slevin (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

17. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

18. Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

19. Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)

20. Oisin Kelly (Belmont)

21. Peter Geraghty (Kiclormac/Killoughey)

22. Sean Ryan (Birr)

23. Damien Egan (Belmont)

24. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

25. Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)

26. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)