Search

03/11/2021

North Tipperary Development Company recruiting for Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator

North Tipperary Development Company recruiting for Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator

North Tipperary Development Company recruiting for Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator

Reporter:

Reporter

North Tipperary Development Company are inviting applications are for the posts of Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator. 

Finance Manager

Reporting to the CEO, the Finance Manager is a senior position with responsibility for the overall financial management of the Company. This involves reporting to the board and other agencies, regulatory compliance, development of financial management systems and financial planning. The post requires a qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, ACMA, CPA) with minimum 5 years post qualification experience of working in and managing an accounting function in a challenging and dynamic environment.

Accounts Administrator

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Accounts Administrator will have responsibility for financial administration duties. The post requires an Accounting Technician qualification or pursuing ACCA/CIMA/ACA qualification, a minimum of 2-3 years financial experience in a busy office environment and experience with accounting/payroll software systems such as TAS/Sage/
Thesaurus.

Applications with CV and Cover Letter by email addressed to the CEO at mmurray@ntdc.ie clearly marked “Finance Manager” or “Accounts Administrator” relevant to the role being applied for and to reach the office by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday 18 November 2021.

Please contact receptionHO@ntdc.ie for queries/Job Descriptions for both roles. Short Listing of Candidates will apply. First Interview for Finance Manager role to take place on Friday 26 November.

North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) is a Local Development Company that delivers enterprise, energy, community, rural, social inclusion, youth, family support and supported employment programmes across North Tipperary. For information on the organisation see company website www.ntdc.ie 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media