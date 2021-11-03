North Tipperary Development Company recruiting for Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator

North Tipperary Development Company are inviting applications are for the posts of Finance Manager and Accounts Administrator.

Finance Manager

Reporting to the CEO, the Finance Manager is a senior position with responsibility for the overall financial management of the Company. This involves reporting to the board and other agencies, regulatory compliance, development of financial management systems and financial planning. The post requires a qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, ACMA, CPA) with minimum 5 years post qualification experience of working in and managing an accounting function in a challenging and dynamic environment.

Accounts Administrator

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Accounts Administrator will have responsibility for financial administration duties. The post requires an Accounting Technician qualification or pursuing ACCA/CIMA/ACA qualification, a minimum of 2-3 years financial experience in a busy office environment and experience with accounting/payroll software systems such as TAS/Sage/

Thesaurus.

Applications with CV and Cover Letter by email addressed to the CEO at mmurray@ntdc.ie clearly marked “Finance Manager” or “Accounts Administrator” relevant to the role being applied for and to reach the office by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday 18 November 2021.

Please contact receptionHO@ntdc.ie for queries/Job Descriptions for both roles. Short Listing of Candidates will apply. First Interview for Finance Manager role to take place on Friday 26 November.

North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) is a Local Development Company that delivers enterprise, energy, community, rural, social inclusion, youth, family support and supported employment programmes across North Tipperary. For information on the organisation see company website www.ntdc.ie