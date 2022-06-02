Outstanding players honoured at Tullamore Rugby Club gala ball

U-18 ladies at the Tullamore Rugby Club awards and ball
THE outstanding club members and players were honoured at a gala Tullamore Rugby Club ball in the Bridge House Hotel on Friday evening.
Members, guests and friends turned out in force for an enjoyable evening as the club reflected on a successful 2022 season.
There was a festive atmosphere at the function as club PRO and incoming president Ivor Scully were feted as the 2022 Club Persons of the Year.
Members applauded loudly, giving some standing ovations, as the players of the year were presented with their awards. Players of the year in U-18 and the adult grades were selected by the team coaches while players' player of the year were also presented in some of the grades.
Outgoing club president, Stephen Lynam described it as an “absolutely super year” for Tullamore Rugby Club in his address.
In his final function as president, Mr Lynam smiled: “I am going back thirty years ago since I have seen a crowd like this turn up for a Rugby Club event.
“I can only describe last year as being an absolutely fantastic year. As an old fogey and senior player who came up through the ranks since first playing at six years of age, I can see the wealth of talent that is out there now. Ye are a gifted group. Ye have coaches there that we never had when I was playing when we had only the one coach between ten teams. The pool of talent that is there at the moment is just phenomenal.”
Mr Lynam urged members to show their appreciation to the award winners. “These people who have been picked out this evening have absolutely shown dedication beyond anyone else on the whole team over the year. The pay off is now where their achievements on the pitch are being acknowledged.
The Tullamore Rugby Club awards recipients
Club Person of the year- Tony Doolin & Ivor Scully
U-18 women
Player of the year - Abaigeal Connon
Players player of the year - Alex Drea
Senior women
Player of the year - Emma Kelly
Players player of the year - Emer Phelan
Most improved player -Saoirse Quinn
U-18 men
Player of the year - Fionan Redmond
Players player of the year - Adam Molloy
4th XV men
Player of the year - Odhran Hickey
Most Improved - Chris Whittle
Player for the Future- Odhran McIntyre
U20s men
Player of the year - Zach Wright
Development team
Player of the year - Cathal Farrell
Senior men
Player of the year Matthew Murphy
Players player of the year - Cathal Feighery
Pictured celebrating KDA's 40th birthday were l. to r. Cllr John Leahy, Yvonne Martin, Seamus Barron, Deirdre Regan and Declan Costello.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.