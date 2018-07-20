Portarlington People's Park awarded prestigious Green Flag

The People’s Park in Portarlington has just been awarded the prestigious Green Flag status. Laois County Council put together a local Committee in recent months to prepare the application and judging took place a few weeks ago.

The Committee consisted of Council officials Anne Marie Maher, Sports Officer, Maeve Flynn, Horticulturalist, John Ormond, Area Engineer, along with Cllr.

Aidan Mullins and Mary Keogh from the local Community Development Association, Sean Quirke, Manager of the Leisure Centre and Martina Smyth, Manager of the CE Scheme.

The Council arranged for some upgrade works to be carried out in advance of the judging and credit must also go to the participants in the local CE Scheme who maintain the Park on a daily basis.

The judges were impressed by what they saw and outlined a number of recommendations for the improvement of the facility over the coming year.

The Council intend to carry out further upgrade works including the car park, footpaths etc.

Pictured with the Green Flag are (left to right) Pat Moran CE Scheme, Cllr. Aidan Mullins, Vincent Waldron CE Scheme, Martina Smyth Manager CE Scheme, Seamus Fitzmaurice CE Scheme, Mary Keogh PCDA, Sean Quirke, Leisure Centre Manager, Dimitar Yordanov CE Scheme and Ger Greene CE Scheme. Not in picture Joe Walsh CE Scheme.