RUGBY: Farrell makes seven changes to Ireland team to take on the USA

ANDY Farrell and his coaching team have named the Ireland side to face the USA at the Aviva Stadium in the final fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series.

James Ryan wears the captain’s armband and is partnered in the second row by Ryan Baird who makes his first start for Ireland. In the backrow Caelan Doris switches to the blindside flank to accommodate Gavin Coombes at No.8 with the uncapped Nick Timoney lining out at openside.

In the front row Tom O’Toole is set to make his international debut alongside Ronan Kelleher and Dave Kilcoyne.

Craig Casey will make his first start for Ireland and will partner his provincial colleague Joey Carbery at half-back. Stuart McCloskey retains the inside centre berth and is joined by fellow Ulsterman debutant James Hume. Hugo Keenan starts his 13th consecutive game for Ireland and is supported in the back field by Andrew Conway and the uncapped Robert Baloucoune.

The replacements include Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Will Addison and the uncapped quartet Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne.

The match will be televised by RTE (ROI) and on Channel 4's YouTube channel (NI) and kicks off at 7.15pm.

Vodafone Summer Series 2021

Ireland team to play USA – July 10, Aviva Stadium

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped

13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

11. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps captain

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps

19. Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

20. Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped

21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

23. Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps