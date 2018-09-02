All the weekend's Midland Schoolboy/girl League Results
MIDLAND SCHOOLBOY/GIRL LEAGUE RESULTS
U 12 Major
Tullamore Tn 0 1 Mountmellick; Birr Tn 1 2 Mullingar Ath Eagles
U 12 East
Emo 4 0 Clonaslee Utd; Abbeyleix 4 2 St Aengus; Killeigh 4 1Portlaoise Utd
U 12 West
Clara 7 2 Willow Cel; Tullamore Utd 1 1 Kinnegad
U 13 Major
Clara 1 1 Mullingar Ath Eagles; Birr Tn 3 2 Rosenallis; Portlaoise 1 5 Mullingar Ath Kestrals
U 13 East
Tullamore Utd 1 2 Emo; Portlaoise Ath 4 8 St Aengus; Kinnegad Dragons 6 3 Killeigh
U 13 West
Mullingar Ath Hawks 0 4 Kinnegad Tietans
U 14 Major
Mullingar Ath 4 0 Portlaoise; Frankford 6 3 Mucklagh; Emo 3 4 Killeigh; Tullamore Tn 6 0 Kilbeggan SC
U 14 Div 1
Banagher 3 0 Kinnegad; Abbeyleix 3 4 Tullamore Utd
U 15 East
Tullamore Tn 4 2 Mucklagh; Clara 0 2 Portlaoise; Killeigh 1 0 Portlaoise Utd; Emo 1 8 Mountmellick
U 15 West
Mullingar Ath Pumas 2 5 Rahanine; Kinnegad 7 0 AC Celtic
U 16 East
Emo 4 5 Tullamore
U 16 West
St Josephs 1 4 Mullingar Ath Lions; St Francis 3 1 Banagher; Raharney Utd 1 4 Birr Tn; Mullingar Ath Pumas 8 2 St Josephs Red
U 12 Girls
Hodson Bay Celtic 5 0 Real FA Swans; Bealnamulla 3 0 Portlaoise; Kinnegad 0 2 Clara
U 14 Girls East
Tullamore Tn 3 0 Portlaoise
U 14 Girls West
Hodson Bay Celtic 6 2 Kinnegad
