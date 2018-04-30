Offaly Rowing Club Notes (April 30)

Limerick Regatta

Members of Offaly Rowing Club competed in the Limerick Regatta on a lovely stretch of the Shannon at O'Briensbridge on Saturday, April 28. Caitriona Nolan, pictured at the head of this article, had an impressive win over three other scullers in the Ladies Masters singles. Lucy Pennick qualified from her heat in the Women's junior 18 singles and came second in the final. Also competing were Ciaran Brady in the Men's Intermediate and Senior singles races and Eilish Ward in Women's Junior 18 singles.

Emily Dowling, Eilish Ward, Roisin Byrne and Lucy Pennick competed in the Junior 18 Quad and Callum McCaughan, Alex Kelly, Ruari Pennick and Adam Grace competed in the Junior 15 Quad with Adam Delamere as cox.

In the Mens Junior 15 doubles Offaly had three crews; Offaly A was Baithen Mooney (Jnr) and Adam Grace, Offaly B was Callum McCaughan and Ruari Pennick and Offaly C was Alex Kelly and Adam Delamere. All teams battled bravely. Declan Hogan, John Ward, Baithen Mooney (Snr) and Frank Durkin competed in the Masters quad.

New members welcome

Offaly Rowing Club is situated at Lock 23, Grand Canal, Cappincur. If you would like to come and try out rowing, training takes place every Monday and Wednesday evening from 6pm (seniors) and Saturday and Sunday Morning from 10am (juniors) and 11am (seniors). Details on Offaly Rowing on Facebook or contact Gerry on 087 2970177.

