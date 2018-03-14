Basketball: History made as two Tullamore teams qualify for All Ireland Championship
Two Tullamore teams have qualified for the All Ireland Championship.
The Under 14 and Under 16 Girls basketball teams have made it through and it is the first time Tullamore will send two girls teams to the All Ireland.
All involved with the club wish the two teams the best of luck in the All Ireland Championship.
