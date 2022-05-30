350 children take part in Africa athletics event in Offaly

Tullamore Harriers joined in on Africa Day celebrations through Athletics on Wednesday, May 25, supported by Regional Development Officers Bashir Hussain, Paul McKee and run in conjunction the Offaly Sports Partnership.

The event incorporated two unique events; the Diversity Games which is a multicultural team event for children of all ethnic backgrounds, and the FAST KIDZ AFRICA Sprints, individual 60m sprint events for children of African heritage.

Over 350 primary school children from 9 different counties took part on the day (Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath, and Wicklow), with an event for everyone from infants to sixth class to enjoy. Proud parents, school friends and teachers cheered everyone to the finish.

One of the schools taking part was St Patrick's Primary School, Edenderry.

Welcoming all the contestants to Offaly, Eamonn Henry, Coordinator with the Offaly Sports Partnership noted the track in Tullamore Harriers is the most commonly outdoor facility in the country for All Ireland juvenile and schools’ championships. He expressed the hope that we will see a number of the children back in Tullamore in future years at these national championships.

Offaly Sports Partnership, spurred on by the enthusiasm from patrons, is already planning how the event will be bigger and better next year. Those interested in coordinating a bus from their county for a multicultural festival of athletics should contact Eamonn Henry in the Offaly Sports Partnership to determine if a subsidy for transport may be available, ehenry@offalycoco.ie.