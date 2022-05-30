Search

30 May 2022

350 children take part in Africa athletics event in Offaly

350 children take part in Africa athletics event in Offaly

350 children take part in Africa athletics event in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 10:50 AM

Tullamore Harriers joined in on Africa Day celebrations through Athletics on Wednesday, May 25, supported by Regional Development Officers Bashir Hussain, Paul McKee and run in conjunction the Offaly Sports Partnership.

The event incorporated two unique events; the Diversity Games which is a multicultural team event for children of all ethnic backgrounds, and the FAST KIDZ AFRICA Sprints, individual 60m sprint events for children of African heritage.

Over 350 primary school children from 9 different counties took part on the day (Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath, and Wicklow), with an event for everyone from infants to sixth class to enjoy. Proud parents, school friends and teachers cheered everyone to the finish.

One of the schools taking part was St Patrick's Primary School, Edenderry.

Welcoming all the contestants to Offaly, Eamonn Henry, Coordinator with the Offaly Sports Partnership noted the track in Tullamore Harriers is the most commonly outdoor facility in the country for All Ireland juvenile and schools’ championships.  He expressed the hope that we will see a number of the children back in Tullamore in future years at these national championships.

Offaly Sports Partnership, spurred on by the enthusiasm from patrons, is already planning how the event will be bigger and better next year. Those interested in coordinating a bus from their county for a multicultural festival of athletics should contact Eamonn Henry in the Offaly Sports Partnership to determine if a subsidy for transport may be available, ehenry@offalycoco.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media