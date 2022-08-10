Basketball club in Offaly seeking new members

The Daingean U-14 side last season
Due to the success of last season's U 14 league and top four win, Daingean Dragons Basketball Club are now looking to recruit basketball boys and girls for the new season 2022/2023.
They are looking for boys born 2007 to 2010 and girls born 2009 to 2011 to join the squad for this season.
If interested in joining please contact Pat on 0872144485.
The Liffey Mills entry which was the winner at the very successful Crinkill Soapbox Derby at the weekend.
Carol Anderson, Lee Moore, Caoimhe Dempsey, Ferbane Foróige Club at the Foroige Youth Leadership conference.
