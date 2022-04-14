Big week for Offaly greyhounds with ten winners on the board

This week's racing highlights included the quarter-finals of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial stake in Limerick, semi-finals of the Supersprint in Cork and the final of the open 600. Loads of other good stake winners and some interesting Offaly trained dogs winning on debut.

Early week racing

Our first Offaly winner of the week was in Thurles on Monday, in an S3 330 yard sprint, Laughil Sarah was an easy five length winner in 18.15 (10 slow) at 3/1 for Kilcormac owner Mary Jennings.

In Enniscorthy, Thursday, in the semi-finals of the Future Champion and Micheal Fortune memorial open unraced stake, Paradise Moldova won the first for Sean Meade and David Buckley in 20.01 (20 slow) by one length. The second semi went to Future Tune with Tom Hennessy training in a faster 28.64 (20 slow) by five lengths.

Friday racing

Kilkenny hosted the quarter-finals of the Blackstone Kennels A2 525, Monagore Bistro had the fastest run of the four in 29.24 (30 slow) at 4/1. There was a double for Thomas Buggy with Hare Larey and Boothebest both winning their heats. One Offaly winner in Newbridge, in an ON2 unraced contest, Many In Glynns won in an eye catching 28.66 (20 slow) by twelve lengths at 1/2 for the Peadar And The Lads Syndicate from Edenderry.

In Shelbourne, in the first round of a valuable A1 stake, four heats with Spinosaurus going fastest in a blistering 28.29 by five lengths at 6/4 fav for Newbridge owners Peter Comerford and Tony Moore with Owen McKenna training. One Offaly winner on the card, Brayview Bally won an A4 race in 28.98 by two lengths at 3/1 for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman.

In Tralee, in the quarterfinals of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570 stake, four cracking heats with Coolboy Rusty going fastest for Eric Prestage in 30.49 (20 slow) by five lengths at 6/4 fav

Saturday racing

Curraheen Park in Cork held three semi-finals of the Greyhound and Petworld Supersprint over the 330 yard trip with two from each heat qualifying for Saturday’s final. Like the first round, Flashing Willow is still setting the standard when stopping the clock in 17.46 (.05 fast) by two lengths at even money fav with Pat Buckley training. First Offaly winner on Saturday was in Galway, in an A6 575 grade, Wicky Dickie won by six lengths in 31.91 (20 slow) at 5/4 for Birr owner Kevin Kelly.

Limerick held the quarter-finals of the countrys second most valuable stake the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial AAO 525. Fastest of the four heats was Magical Kuba for Pat Guilfoyle by seven lengths at a very generous 5/1. Next on the clock was Ballinabola Ed for Buckley, in 28.15, by three lengths at 5/2. Scooby Prince won the third heat for Jennifer O’Donnell in 28.30 by one length at 9/2. Final heat winner was Kildare for Peter Cronin in 28.45 by one length at 12/1. Semifinals Saturday should be interesting.

In Mullingar, three More Faithful county winners, in an S8 sprint Lahinch Max was first over the line for Clara owner P.J. Cleary recording his first career win, in 19.08 (20 slow), by one length at 6/4. In an A6 525, Nailbar had his second career win for Edenderry owner Paul Cronin in a tidy 29.61 (50 slow) by a large margin of fiftheen lengths at 3/1. In an A5 contest, Lingrawn Heidi won off Moneygall owner Mary Jones in 30.34 (50 slow) by two lengths at 2/1.

Some great racing in Shelbourne Park and a decent crowd to boot. The most valuable final of the week, the Shelbourne Open 600 went to post with a fine line up vying to take the title from last year’s winner the great Ballymac Wild. A brilliant winner as Fast Fit Paddy (Ballymac Vic - Rosmult Martha) became only the third dog ever to go below the 32.00 barrier for the trip when winning in 31.96, by three lengths, at 11/4. The €15k first prize is surely the biggest ever won by trainer Declan McDonagh. It was a fitting win for Paddy’s owners, Galway man John Quinn and Paul Horig who have spent a lifetime in this business and finally got on the winners podium in a big stake final. Well deserved.

Earlier in the card, in the first round of the Suncroft Festival Puppy Oaks, won last year by the magnificent Susie Sapphire and we all know what she has since done. Four heats, with Maries Wedding, fresh from winning an ON2 unraced at headquarters in early March, going fastest for Dolores Ruth, in a fast 28.21 by five lengths, at 5/2.

Sunday racing

Another three Offaly winners at the Matinee meeting in Mullingar, first two were for Moneygall owner Liam Jones, Lingrawn Niamh won an A6 contest in 30.31 by one length at 7/2. His second winner was Lingrawn Mona, also in an A6 race in 30.44 by two lengths also at 7/2. Our final winner of the week was in an A3 race as Horseleap Nelly had her fifth career win in seven starts for Sean McGuinness in 29.80 by two lengths at 4/1 for Sean McGuinness.

Upcoming events

Thursday, final of the Future Champion in Enniscorthy. Friday, semi-finals of the Blackstone Kennels A2 in Kilkenny, semifinals of an A1 525 in Shelbourne and semi-finals of the Killeacle Dowling 570 in Tralee. Saturday, final of the Supersprint in Cork, Semifinals of the Puppy Oaks in Shelbourne and semi-finals of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial in Limerick. Loads of top class action to look forward to.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Friday, in Newbridge, in an ON2 unraced contest, Many In Glynns was a most impressive twelve length winner in 28.66 and is a most deserving winner for Edenderry owners Peadar And The Lads Syndicate.

Offaly Winners

Ten Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.