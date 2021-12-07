Caring for carers in Offaly

When a loved one starts to experience the symptoms of a cognitive impairment or dementia it can be very overwhelming for family members and carers.

Part of the stress can be not knowing what to do? Where do you go to when you need a particular support, or information in relation to the illness or what’s available?

But knowledge is power. Who Cares? is a new information booklet that aims to support and empower carers of people with cognitive impairment/dementia on their caring journey and help them access relevant supports and services that they may require at various times along the route.

It also provides them with information in relation to carer entitlements tax credits and possible agency arrangements that can be put in place in relation to the management of another’s affairs.

For instance:

· How do the members of Primary Care Team(s) and our Psychiatry of Later Life Team support people with dementia and their carers?

· On the days a carer is feeling particularly stressed who is available for emotional support? We have included information taken from the Personal and Community Information Directory that was compiled by the Midland Resource Office for Suicide Prevention.

· Depending on the information/advice a carer is seeking where is the best place to find answers?

· Options available for dealing with the work or financial implications of being a carer

· What are the social and leisure opportunities that could be available locally?

· How to address some of the safety and security issues as well as the most up to date fraud prevention advice from an Garda Síochána.



“At a time of crisis it is very confusing trying to figure out the most appropriate place to seek support at that point in time,” explains Aine Davin, Social Work Team Leader at Psychiatry of Later Life.

“We hope this booklet will answer some of your questions, alleviate some of the stress involved and sign post you where to go for further information”.

“Carers come into contact with HSE Primary Care, Mental Health, sometimes Older Person’s Services along with other organisations, other Government Departments such as Social Welfare, Local Authorities as well as different community supports, all doing their job but may not have information in relation to each other.

“As a result, it often feels like being on a tour of organisations and services. This resource pack will hopefully serve as a one stop shop that people can dip in and out of and also share with the person with the illness and other family members.

“It is often said that there are no supports available after hours. It is striking the number of help-lines that are available late into the evening such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Family Carers Ireland, Citizen’s Information, MABS, and also supports such as Samaritans Ireland that are open 24/7. From working on this project, we have learned that there are so many organisations nationally and locally that want to help. All they are waiting for is your call. Even though the caring journey can at times be very isolating you are never on your own, there is always someone at the other end of a phone to support and offer advice. As a carer reading this booklet and seeing the amount of support available in the area you may be surprised at the amount of people who are out there and who would like to help.

“In writing this booklet, we are conscious of early onset of cognitive impairment/dementia and to that end we have tried to include supports that may be relevant to this age cohort.



Eddie Greene is Clinical Nurse Specialist at Psychiatry of Later Life.

“It is vital that carers look after their own mental health needs, to enable them to carry on the role of caring for their loved ones. Therefore we have included a section on Mental Health Tips for Carers in the Appendices. This is not to minimise carer stress in any way.”

Aine Davin added: “This booklet is an on-going work in progress and we would appreciate your feedback; there is a feedback survey at the end of this booklet. We want to continuously improve information for Carers.

“We would like to thank the National Dementia Office, HSE’s Nursing and Midwifery Planning and Development Unit (NMPDU), HSE Mental Health Services; and a sincere thanks to both Laois and Offaly County Councils, and Laois and Offaly Age Friendly Alliances for funding this document. This information booklet will be available through both the Alzheimer’s Society, (087) 3210642, Family Carers Ireland (057) 932 2920 as well as in local libraries and on both Laois and Offaly County Council websites for those who were unable to secure copies.”

Aine Davin concluded: “Although this booklet is aimed at carers who are looking after someone with dementia, it also contains general information for carers that would be helpful for any carer no matter who they are looking after. If you know anyone who is a carer, we would appreciate if you would direct them to this this resource if they are not already aware of it. To paraphrase Maya Angelou we hope this resource will be the rainbow in someone’s cloud someday”.

Access the booklet here: https://www.hse.ie/eng /services/list/1/lho/laois-offaly /mental-health-services/who-c ares-carers-resource-pack.pdf