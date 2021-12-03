Offaly mental health campaigner brings his message to Kerry

Ray Larkin pictured bringing his message to fishermen in Kerry
A RAHAN based mental health campaigner brought his message to county Kerry last week.
Ray Larkin decided to visit the Kingdom after meeting legendary GAA footballer and RTE pundit, Pat Spillane at a game in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise recently.
Ray, who travelled with his faithful companion Joxer, targetted his message at fishermen operating out of the port of Dingle.
The Rahan man went out to sea in a trawler with the fishermen and tried his hand with the nets.
And Ray was even brave enough to wear the county jersey and wave the Offaly flag on the quayside in the picturesque Gaeltacht town.
