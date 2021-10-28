Search

28/10/2021

Halloween 'stitching and bitching' project aids Offaly counselling service

Halloween 'stitching and bitching' project aids Offaly counselling service

Tullamore Musical Society members selling their pumpkins at the food fayre

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Tullamore Musical Society have raised €1,000 for Accessible Counselling Tullamore.

The society knitted decorative pumpkins for Halloween during their ‘stitching and bitching’ initiative sponsored by Offaly County Council.

To beat the pandemic blues the society came together over zoom, to knit, with the goal of raising money for the well deserving charity ACT.  ACT are a community based counselling service based in Tullamore and accessible to all. 

On Saturday, October 9, TMS sold their pumpkin creations at the Tullamore Food Fayre and were delighted to be sold out in under three hours, thanks to the generosity of locals.

TMS would like to thank Tullamore Food Fayre and all of their venders for their support on the day. 

Every year, TMS aim to fundraise for a different local charity. As their normal fundraising ventures have not been possible, they decided to think outside the box in order to fulfil this aim. ACT are a very worthy charity and TMS look forward to supporting them in the future. 

PHOTOS: Vandals 'destroy' fairy trail at Offaly woodland attraction

Offaly boy dresses up as 'superhero' for Halloween school fancy dress

VOTING now open for our Offaly's Next Superstar competition

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media