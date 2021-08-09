Offaly student graduates with Honours Degree from UCD
An Offaly student has graduated with an Honours Degree from UCD.
Chloe Mullen from Leamore recently graduated from UCD with an Honours Degree in Radiography.
Chloe is daughter of Michael Mullen and Anjae Leavy and is a former pupil of Gallen Community School, Ferbane
