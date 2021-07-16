Fundraiser to 'make memories' for Offaly girl with heart condition

Efforts are underway to raise funds to help a young Offaly girl with an incurable heart condition to 'make memories.'

Little Nova Leonard from outside Tullamore is just three years old but her parents have been told by doctors there is nothing else they can do to treat her heart failure condition.

The young girl lives at home in Tinnycross with her parents Melissa and Colm and big brother Calvin.

"We have decided to do a skydive to raise money for my cousin's beautiful daughter Nova Leonard," Zoe Tracey said on GoFundMe.

"Nova is a few weeks off being four years old and she is such a beautiful little person. She lives life to her fullest every day, has fought many battles in her sort life and has come out stronger and more determined every time."

However, Tracey added, "but unfortunately with her last repair they discovered that she has severe pulmonary hypertension with also means she has right-sided cardiac heart failure with the only treatment for this being medication which she is already on but not making any difference.

"She is also not a fit candidate for heart and lungs transplant."

Doctors have said there is nothing more they can do but make her comfortable with the symptoms the condition causes.

"We were told by doctors that she will only have a few years left but we’re going to take every day by making Nova happy and loved and living life to her fullest because she deserves it.

"She has battled a lot since the day she entered this world. It would be amazing to make these years the happiest and most fulfilling for her. Help us raise funds for Nova to give her everything she has ever dreamed of," Zoe concluded.

You can donate to the fundraiser for the skydive and to make all of Nova's dreams come through HERE.