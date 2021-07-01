Studio in Offaly launches crowdfunding campaign

BALLYCOMMON company, Millbee Studio has launched a new crowdfunding campaign.

The sustainable company that produces beeswax food wraps and beeswax candles are developing their studio space to facilitate creative workshops with an emphasis on well-being. Participants will learn traditional candle dipping methods, using molds, and making hand-rolled candles from beeswax.

They are also creating a garden room with herbal teas and coffees for those attending the workshops.

Jennifer Doyle, owner at Millbee explained: "The plan is to offer our workshops in a tranquil setting so people will be able to relax, recharge and practice mindfulness through craft. I used to facilitate workshops so this is something I felt the urge to do again. I'm also on my own personal wellness journey and I can really see the benefits so I'd like to implement this into our workshops."

Millbee Studio already has a studio space as well as some equipment and the Fundit campaign will help to complete the project.

They plan to start workshops in September. Their rewards for supporting their campaign include Millbee products as well as pre-booked classes. The crowdfunding campaign has got off to a great start and ends on Monday 26th July.

They believe the workshops will appeal to individuals looking for a creative outlet as well as small groups.

In particular, companies looking to introduce wellness programmes and an employee appreciation or team building activity. For further information, you can check out their website millbee.com or support their campaign on fundit.ie

For more details contact https://fundit.ie/project/millbee-studio-project-1