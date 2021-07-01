Invitation to tea and sweet treats for Offaly Hospice

WHAT is hoped will be a major fundraiser for Offaly Hospice will kick off on July 7 at the home of Esther Kelly on Healy Street, Tullamore.
Tea and sweet treats will be served in the hospice mobile fundraiser unit from 5-7pm and everyone is invited to come along.
Those partaking are asked to make a donation and all the money will go towards Offaly Hospice.
Don't forget it's 6, Healy Street on July 7. Join in this social occasion and support a worthy cause at the same time.
