Invitation to tea and sweet treats for Offaly Hospice

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

WHAT is hoped will be a major fundraiser for Offaly Hospice will kick off on July 7 at the home of Esther Kelly on Healy Street, Tullamore.

Tea and sweet treats will be served in the hospice mobile fundraiser unit from 5-7pm and everyone is invited to come along.

Those partaking are asked to make a donation and all the money will go towards Offaly Hospice.

Don't forget it's 6, Healy Street on July 7. Join in this social occasion and support a worthy cause at the same time.

