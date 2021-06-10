READER CALLOUT: Send us your #OffalyOutdoors pictures

The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune want to celebrate the summer of outdoors by celebrating #OffalyOutdoors.

We want you to send us your pictures of the outdoors in Offaly - be that a family snap at a BBQ or day out, a day on the bog, a beautiful sunset or landscape shot. Whether you're at work or on a wander, if it's outside in Offaly, we want to see it!

With Covid restrictions easing, we are being encouraged to enjoy an outdoor summer, holidaying in Ireland, meeting in smaller groups and dining and drinking outside for the most part.

Offaly is a beautiful county and we want to make the most of every inch of it this year and share it with the rest of the country. We need you to help us celebrate our home county.

If you have a photograph that could feature on our website or in our newspapers, send it to us now to news@offalyexpress.ie comment underneath our #OffalyOutdoor posts on social media or post them to your own social media using the #OffalyOutdoors hashtag.

We will feature as many of your stunning snaps as we can through the summer so watch out for yours online at www.offalyexpress.ie or in our sister newspaper titles, the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune.