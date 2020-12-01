Colleagues bid farewell as Offaly garda retires

A retiring Offaly Garda has been wished well by her colleagues after a long career of serving the public.

Congratulations and best wishes on a happy retirement were extended to Garda Olive Dreelan who is set to retire after 18 years in Clara Garda Station and 30 years in total serving the public. The message from her colleagues and friends was, enjoy your retirement.

Olive was presented with a lovely plaque from Clara resident Bertie McMahon.