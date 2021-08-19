Local acts star at Rising'21 festival in Offaly pub

Ballycumber's Simon Casey performing at Rising '21
RISING '21 was a huge success at Joe Lee's and included acts such as local hip-hop hero RíRá, Jerry Fish, Alex Roe, Daithí, Dubh Lee, Blind Dog, House of 76, Simon Casey and Tullamore Trad Fest.
The most anticipated act of the festival and first gig to sell out was the hometown debut of local rap artist RiRa accompanied by Raggamanbob who had never played in town before so the local audience were thrilled to see him play locally and when he introduced his daughter Luna to do backing vocals on one track the place erupted as she was born to be a star.
The surprise hit was 49th and Main from Kilkenny who made their live debut at the festival having been producing tracks in their bedrooms during the lockdown.
When they got the chance to play live they didn't fail to excite the crowd and when they scattered free t-shirts amongst the audience they had them in the palm of their hand.
