Hundreds of houses and shops in plans for prime location in Offaly

STEINFORT Investments Fund has given notice that it once again intends to apply to An Bord Pleanala for a massive development consisting of 349 houses, shops, creche and medical centre, at Clonminch and Gayfield in Tullamore.

The company had previously applied to the Board under the Strategic Housing legislation which allows for the fast tracking of large scale developments without the need to go through the local planning process.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanala refused permission for the development. Listed among its reasons were that the scheme was "dominated by roads and surface car parking and results in a poor design concept for the site that is substandard in its form and layout, fails to establish a sense of place and includes a poor quality of urban and architectural design."

In June this year, the Board decided that the proposed development required further consideration.

The site extends to around 14.3 hectares including lands under control of Offaly County Council along Clonminch Road. It is bounded by Clonminch Wood, Limefield, Clonminch Road and a number of dwellings fronting onto Clonminch Road.

The 349 houses would be made up of detached, semi-detached, terraced/townhouse and apartment form, in buildings ranging in height from 1 to 4 storeys.

The development will also provide for supporting neighbourhood uses including a local shop, a two or three storey neighbourhood centre building providing three local shops at ground level. The first and second floor is proposed as a business hub.

The proposed medical centre extends into the first floor while the second floor is proposed as a gym. The creche would be a standalone three-storey building with a potential capacity for 100 children.

There is also spaces for 695 cars in a combination of curtilage, basement and on-street parking. Bicycle parking spaces are also proposed across the site at surface level.

The provision of two new bus stops also forms part of the proposal.