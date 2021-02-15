€12.5 million ploughed into Offaly roads in new funding announcement

Minister Eamon Ryan T.D. and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton TD have today announced details of the 2021 investment programme for regional and local roads.

This €555m euro funding package will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,450kms to be strengthened.

In Offaly, €12.5 million will be spent with the bulk of that, €5.7 million, going towards restoration works. The largest specific project receiving funding today is the Edenderry inner relief road which has received €900,000.

Further to this. €160,000 will be spent on safety improvement at the Tesco roundabout in Edenderry which is connected to the inner relief road project.

You can see all Offaly allocations below:

Commenting on the announcement Minister Ryan said:

“Our main priority in 2021 is the maintenance and renewal of our existing regional and local road network. This type of routine maintenance is fundamental to safeguarding our road infrastructure and keeping the network in a good condition.

"We must also ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change. Overall, €23 million worth of funding is being earmarked for climate change adaptation and resilience works in 2021. This includes €15 million for new applications which continues the funding stream provided through the July 2020 stimulus programme.

"When improving our existing road network, it is vital that we take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. In this regard, all strategic road improvement investment schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure.”

Giving further detail on the allocations Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said:

“Maintaining our regional and local road network is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives.

"€19 million is being allocated to road safety schemes that target remedial measures to improve road safety for vulnerable road users and vehicular traffic. This funding will allow in excess of 300 safety projects to be carried out.

"Funding for the roll out of a signage programme relating to lower speed limits in housing areas as well as ‘safe passing’ signs for cyclists will also be provided for as part of today’s allocations.”