Disgraceful incident of illegal dumping on busy Offaly road

Disgraceful incident of illegal dumping on busy Offaly road

Disgraceful incident of illegal dumping on busy Offaly road

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly County Council have hit out at illegal dumpers after a shocking incident on the side of a road in the county in recent days.

A tonne of waste illegally dumped along the N52 at Ballynaguilsha was cleared up by council staff on Monday after being left over the weekend.

"The cost of this clean up was approximately €2,000 when a visit to the landfill and recycling centre with a trailer would be €20," Offaly County Council said.

Historic Offaly structures receive funding boost

Among the items dumped were three mattresses, a couch, four armchairs, a fridge, TV and up to 50 bags of waste.

"Please ensure you use only registered waste collectors if doing a clear out. Details can be found at www.nwcpo.ie, the council said in an appeal.

"We will continue to prosecute those who illegally dump. If you recognise any of this waste, please contact us in in confidence at 057 9357403 or email environment@offalycoco.ie.

"We have a beautiful county. Let’s all work together to keep it that way."

Offaly music venues and promoters receive support funding

Events were lost or diminished by Covid and public health restrictions

INTERVIEW: Happy Offaly boss concerned at step up to Division 1 hurling

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie