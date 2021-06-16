Historic Offaly structures receive funding boost

A number of grants are to be allocated to important heritage sites across Offaly under the Community Monuments Fund.

Four project grants were approved for Offaly.

Castlearmstrong Castle will receive €63,420 while Blundell Castle will get €65,000 under stream 1 of the fund which provides grants up to €85,000 aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.

Stream 2 provides grants of up to €30,000 for the development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports that are aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access.

Under stream 2, Offaly's Seir Kieran Monastic Site will receive €5,000. Lynally Church will receive €1,340 under stream 3 which provides grants of up to €30,000 for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation (including virtual/online) at archaeological monuments (including COVID 19 protection measures).

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan warmly welcomed the funding for Offaly as well as six further projects in Laois.

“I want to commend and pay tribute to all those who work tirelessly for the preservation of our local and community monuments and who today will be receiving news that their own particular project will be receiving a grant toward that work.

"We know that the main aims of the Community Monuments Fund is the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

"Today’s announcement will assist in that work under a number of funding streams including grants up to €85,000 that are aimed at essential repairs and capital works as well as grants of up to €30,000 for development of Conservation Management Plans.

"There will also be a number of grants of up to €30,000 for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation (including virtual/online) at archaeological monuments.

"This is a good day for our communities, and I want, once again to acknowledge the dedication involved in working to preserve these fantastic sites for future generations,” concluded Deputy Nolan.