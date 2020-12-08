Offaly councillor seeks clarity with community left out of salting plan

An Offaly councillor is seeking clarification on the winter salting programme for the Walsh Island area which was an addition on a trial basis last winter.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick says that trial worked successfully providing safety for all motorists, but added, "unfortunately this route was omitted last week from the programme and I have received numerous calls from the public about this issue as a matter of safety."

"This route is on the R400 linking from the M6 across through Rhode village, Walsh Island and onto Portarlington which is a very busy road and serves access to and from Walsh Island for school runs and so on.

"I will be asking Offaly County Council to ensure this area is now reinstated under the winter roads programme as a matter of safety," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.

