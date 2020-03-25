Offaly Digital Libraries – Open 24:7

Even though Offaly Libraries are closed at the moment you can always pay a virtual visit and access all the amazing online library resources available FREE OF CHARGE!

We have something to suit every age group and ability. Simply go to www.offaly.ie/libraries and select Digital Library to access a full suite of digital resources! This includes access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers and language and online learning courses. We also have an eComics collection on the way.

Did you know you can now join your local library online? Simply sign up at www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library. If you are having difficulties why not have a look at our handy step-by-step guide on our Facebook page @offalylibraries or contact your local branch by phone or email for assistance.

Although our doors are closed, our staff are working behind the scenes to help you.

With your library card and PIN number, you can download Borrowbox, for a large selection of eAudiobooks and eBooks. And the great news is these titles will return themselves after 21 days!

It's more important than ever to look after your physical and mental health at this time. You can access eBooks and eAudiobooks from the Healthy Ireland Reading Collection straight to your device.

For those missing their daily visit to the library to browse our newspapers you can access over 7,000 online newspapers from 120+ countries via PressReader or by downloading the PressReader app. National publications include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Irish Examiner and many local publications. You also have access to back issues and can have new issues of your favourite publications delivered automatically to your device.

Offaly library members can access 488 eMagazines free to a device through our RBDigital resource. Everything from National Geographic Kids, to food and gardening magazines and your weekly fix of Hello are available in a variety of languages.

Check out Universal Class for hundreds of online courses in subjects such as accountancy and science or educate yourself in a new hobby such as painting, sewing or chess.

Are you studying for the Junior Cycle, Leaving Certificate or just want to learn a foreign language? Choose from over 110 languages, including Irish, German and Spanish, or improve your English with one of its 31 EFL courses on Transparent Languages.

All of these library resources are available from the comfort of your own home at www.offaly.ie/libraries for download to your PC or laptop or via apps to your device - available from the App Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for online notices and “how to” guides. We will even have some virtual Story-time Sessions for the kids via Facebook and Twitter over the coming weeks.

Check out www.offaly.ie/libraries or find them on Facebook and Twitter.