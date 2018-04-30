Irish Rail

Connolly Station CLOSED due to 'security alert'

The area has been shut down

Passengers intending to use the Sligo-Dublin train line today are being advised that Connolly Station in Dublin is currently closed following the discovery of a 'suspect device' close to the station.

Irish Rail are advising that no trains are currently operating to or through Connolly station.