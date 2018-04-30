Irish Rail
Connolly Station CLOSED due to 'security alert'
The area has been shut down
Passengers intending to use the Sligo-Dublin train line today are being advised that Connolly Station in Dublin is currently closed following the discovery of a 'suspect device' close to the station.
Irish Rail are advising that no trains are currently operating to or through Connolly station.
Security alert: Connolly Station is currently closed, no services operating to or through Connolly at present. DARTs suspended Clontarf Rd to Pearse, Commuter/Intercity delayed pending further update— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2018
Update: security alert at Connolly Station, station evacuated & closed on Garda advice.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2018
DART and Commuter which operate through Connolly to other stations are running but will not stop at Connolly.
Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers.
Dublin - Connolly Station is closed due to incident. Suspect device has been located in surrounding area, EOD on route. Please contact @Irishrail for further information on disruption to train times— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 30, 2018
