Connolly Station CLOSED due to 'security alert'

Passengers intending to use the Sligo-Dublin train line today are being advised that Connolly Station in Dublin is currently closed following the discovery of a 'suspect device' close to the station.

Irish Rail are advising that no trains are currently operating to or through Connolly station.

Security alert: Connolly Station is currently closed, no services operating to or through Connolly at present. DARTs suspended Clontarf Rd to Pearse, Commuter/Intercity delayed pending further update — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2018

Update: security alert at Connolly Station, station evacuated & closed on Garda advice.



DART and Commuter which operate through Connolly to other stations are running but will not stop at Connolly.



Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers. April 30, 2018