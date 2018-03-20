Digger involved in 'Drive-Thru' burglary at McDonald's
Gardaí are at the scene
Digger involved in 'Drive-Thru' burglary at McDonald's Picture: Daithi O'Brien
GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a burglary at a McDonald’s in which a digger was involved.
The incident happened at approximately 2.50am this Tuesday morning, March 20, at the McDonald’s at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.
It is understood gardai are currently at the scene.
The area has been cordoned off and the digger has been moved.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
