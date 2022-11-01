Halloween violence in town likened in Ireland to 'The Purge'

HALLOWEEN scenes in one Limerick town were likened to The Purge as gardaí responded to reports of gangs of teens toppling a car, smashing windscreens and setting off screamers in The Square.

Locals, businesses and councillors in Newcastle West have described a barrage of terror and lawlessness that swept through the town and are demanding that “something has to change.”

Several videos of the scenes in the town have been posted online over the past 24 hours.

Cllr Michael Collins said the shocking scenes were perpetrated by “gangs of marauding youths.”

“We need more gardaí in Newcastle West town. We have no garda station after hours. Guards can’t make arrests because there is nowhere to put these people,” Cllr Collins told Limerick Live.

Gardaí confirmed that they responded to three separate incidents on October 31, between 6-8pm.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage where a car was damaged on October 31, 2022 at 7.35pm in Newcastle West, County Limerick,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí also attended an incident where a group of youths were setting off fireworks in The Square, at 6.40pm as well as another firework-related incident on Maiden Street that occurred at 7.20pm.

No arrests have been made and investigations into each incident are ongoing.

Cllr Collins acknowledged that gardaí were attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Rathkeale at the time but stressed that extra resources from other districts should have been brought in ahead of Halloween night.

Cllr Tom Ruddle likened the anti-social scenes, which were captured on video and circulated through various social media messaging apps, to a “warzone” in Beirut or The Purge horror movie series.

“We have a great town here in Newcastle West but by God, we will move heaven and earth to see that these culprits are caught and dealt with,” he told Limerick Live.

He highlighted that anti-social incidents caused by minors within the town have become more frequent in recent times, but that Halloween presented itself as an untouchable free for all.

“Something at a national level will have to change because we have to be able to do something with them. The day is gone when we can just be passive about this,” he added.

Cllr Ruddle confirmed that a local Sergeant, Mark O’ Shea, who is new to the town, has been making calls to get to the bottom of the reported incidents.

The Newcastle West-based councillor has asked that if nothing can be done by parents, then Tusla should be brought in to address behaviour.

“Some of these youths think they are untouchable. What kind of message is that going to send them down the line? We have very good businesses around the town.

“It’s not fair if we can’t give them an environment where people can go out and enjoy themselves and have a night out without this kind of intimidation and taking the place over,” he said.