25 Oct 2022

60-year-old Bosnian man assaulted on Irish road dies of injuries

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

25 Oct 2022 10:59 AM

A 60-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Blanchardstown has died as a result of his injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing for information on the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday October 22 as the man - named by Gardaí as Adnan Asic - was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North coming from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. 

Adnan is originally from Bosnia but he has lived in Ireland for over 30 years.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the evening of October 22 by State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan at Dublin City Mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons. 

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.
 
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North at the junction with the Old Navan Road or the N3 (Mulhuddart) Flyover and surrounding areas between 2am and 3am on Saturday October 22 2022, to contact the investigation team at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In particular An Garda Síochána are appealing for any road users (particularly taxi drivers) travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

