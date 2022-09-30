Taoiseach defends housing minister amid record high homeless figures

The Taoiseach has defended the housing minister and housing policy after Ireland’s homeless figures hit a new record high.

Micheal Martin said that more emergency accommodation would be provided to deal with the increasing numbers.

According to the Department of Housing’s monthly tally, there are now 10,805 people homeless across Ireland, with charities warning that they face an “ominous” winter.

This is the second record high figure in a row, with a previous peak of 10,568 recorded in July.

Speaking to reporters from the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis in Dublin, Mr Martin said that “of course” he has confidence in his housing minister and party colleague Darragh O’Brien, and that he would remain in post – despite a Cabinet reshuffle due in December.

There is a record high number of 10,805 people living in emergency homeless accommodation This includes a record high number of:➡️Adults (7585)➡️Young People (1274)➡️25-45 year olds (4078)➡️45-64 year olds (2069)➡️Single adults (5148)➡️Adult men (4854) @DeptHousingIRL pic.twitter.com/ndZwqKsCZq — Simon Communities (@SimonCommunity) September 30, 2022

“He’s been working flat out,” the Fianna Fail leader said.

Asked about the rising homeless figures, he said: “On an emergency basis, we will be providing more accommodation now fairly quickly to deal with the increase in homelessness figures.

“We’re not happy about it, we’re going to continue to do everything we possibly can in terms of dealing with increasing numbers.”

He acknowledged that some factors had slowed down implementation of the Government’s plan, mentioning the pandemic, the warn in Ukraine, and people objecting to local developments.

Mr Martin said the Housing for All plan “is the only substantive policy document” on how to tackle Ireland’s housing crisis.

“It is the only detailed, comprehensive strategy for housing in this country. It’s detailed, it’s resourced.”

#Budget2023 sees record investment of over €4 billion in housing. Minister @DarraghOBrienTD says housing is the number 1 priority for this Government and the funding will help strengthen the progress already being made under #HousingForAll pic.twitter.com/6TtjfzuMvB — Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) September 27, 2022

He added: “I would challenge anybody, any other political party for that matter – what’s the alternative that they’re producing?

“I’ve seen nothing of any substance from any political party outside of government in this country in relation to housing.

“I’ve seen slogans, I have seen soundbites, but I haven’t seen substance. I haven’t seen real breadth of initiatives, that Darragh O’Brien has taken to be fair to him, in respect of affordable housing, in respect of social housing.

“We will build a record number of social houses this year, we’re beginning a new era of social housing at scale.”

When asked whether more could have been done in the Budget to prevent landlords from leaving the market, Mr Martin said that there had been “unintended consequences in terms of some of the policies that we weren’t considering in relation to that”.

When asked whether another ban on evictions should be considered, Mr Martin said it is “not as clear cut in a non-Covid situation” to ban evictions, as there is not a restriction on people’s movements.

Focus Ireland belives that without immediate government action, the crisis will continue to deepen this winter as supply is at all-time low and the government failed to take any action in Budget 2023 to stop landlords leaving the rental market. — FocusIreland (@FocusIreland) September 30, 2022

The Department of Housing’s August report on homelessness, released on Friday, showed there were 7,585 adults and 3,220 children in emergency accommodation across the country.

This is up from the 7,431 adults and 3,137 children recorded in emergency accommodation in July.

It represents a 32% increase overall compared with a year ago, and child homelessness is up 47% compared with the same time last year.

There were 1,483 families recorded as homeless, of which 55% (814) were single-parent families.

Sam McGuinness, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community, said the picture is “ominous” going into the winter period.

“This news comes at a time when single homelessness is at an all-time high and exits from homelessness are at an all-time low as the availability of rental properties, as a social housing supply, continues to dwindle,” he said.

It is unacceptable to have 166,000 vacant homes while over 10,500 people experience homelessness. Simon Week 2022 is dedicated to providing solutions, but we need your help. Pledge your support today to ensure our message is heard: https://t.co/lrckbOfoah#EndingHomelessness pic.twitter.com/2ywMtemT5e — Dublin Simon (@Dublin_Simon) September 29, 2022

“Behind these numbers are people who are losing hope for a life beyond homelessness. As the record-breaking levels of people in emergency accommodation experience endless waiting, their mental health and physical health is declining.

“The picture is ominous as we face into the cold, dark winter months ahead and no real clarity or hope in Budget 2023 to support exits out of homelessness.”

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said that it was “unforgivable” that the Government’s Budget did not include measures to prevent people from becoming homeless.

“As the numbers keep going up, there is a risk that Government comes to treat homelessness as inevitable, but it is the result of bad political choices and can be solved by the right policies.

“It is unforgivable that this week’s budget failed to offer a single measure to help prevent these households from losing their homes.

“Focus Ireland will continue to help people find homes, but it is difficult to see homeless services being able to cope with the sheer demand of people that need our support.”