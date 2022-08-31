Search

31 Aug 2022

Dara Calleary appointed as junior minister after Troy’s resignation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 1:05 PM

Former Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary has been appointed as junior minister at the Department of Enterprise after the resignation of Robert Troy from the role last week.

Mr Troy resigned as minister of state with responsibility for trade promotion, digital and company regulation after admitting to a number of errors in declaring properties on the Irish parliament’s register of interests.

He has since amended his declarations on the Dail Register of Members’ Interests.

Mr Calleary resigned as agriculture minister after just a month in August 2020 in the wake of the Golfgate controversy.

The Mayo TD subsequently resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fail.

Mr Calleary said of his appointment as junior minister: “I am delighted to be appointed minister of state for trade promotion, digital and company regulation at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

“I look forward to getting stuck in straight away and continuing to build on the great work my colleague Robert Troy TD has done in the department.

“The department is full of hard-working and talented people and I’m looking forward to working alongside them.

“This is a great personal honour and I am very grateful to my family, my colleagues, my supporters and my constituents for their ongoing support.”

Welcoming the appointment of Mr Calleary, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he “brings considerable experience to this role”.

Mr Calleary served as a junior minister in the Department of Enterprise from 2009 to 2011, as well as chief whip and minister of state for the Gaeltacht, the Irish language and sport.

Mr Martin said: “A professional and diligent worker, I have no doubt Dara will hit the ground running, in helping indigenous Irish companies face the significant challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as overseeing important legislative reforms of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.”

