Search

15 Jul 2022

Taoiseach to visit Japan and Singapore in bid to boost Global Ireland

Taoiseach to visit Japan and Singapore in bid to boost Global Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 12:16 PM

Irish premier Micheal Martin will tour Japan and Singapore in a bid to grow Ireland’s relationship with the region.

Mr Martin will also express his sympathies to the people of Japan after the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Abe, one of the longest-serving prime ministers in modern Japanese history, was shot dead last Friday.

The Taoiseach will also meet with Japan’s current leader, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said that Ireland had “much in common” with Japan and Singapore.

“I am greatly looking forward to my visit to Japan and Singapore, two nations with which we in Ireland have much in common,” he said.

“While there, I expect to discuss Russia’s immoral and inhumane invasion of Ukraine, the impact of which is being felt all around the world.

“We’ll also discuss global challenges, maintaining economic growth, restoring broken supply chains, and how we can work together on climate change.

“Our Global Ireland Asia Pacific Strategy seeks to deepen our links across the region, and this trip will be an opportunity to create even more opportunities for our countries to work together.”

Mr Martin will also visit the site of the new Ireland House in Tokyo, set to be completed in 2024, under the Government’s Global Ireland Strategy.

While in Singapore, he will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as representatives from a number of Irish companies operating on the island nation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media