Irish tech billionaire ties the knot with childhood sweetheart in Italy wedding

Tipperary born Patrick Collison, who owns half of the global multinational tech company Stripe, has married his childhood sweetheart Silvana Konermann in Italy.

Patrick, who along with his brother John, founded the fintech firm, tied the knot with the Swiss scientist in April. However news of the wedding has only emerged now.

Patrick, who attended Nenagh's Gaelscoil Urmhumhan before going to secondary school in Castletroy College, Limerick, met Silvana at the 2005 EU Young Scientist competition where his now wife beat him to take the top prize.

Aged 17 at the time, Silvana won the competition in Moscow with a device that developed a treatment to stop urinary tract infections in those who have to use a catheter after an operation.

Meanwhile, Patrick came second with his project which created an online programming language.

Silvana has a PhD in Neuroscience from MIT and now works as an assistant professor of biochemistry at Stanford University in California.

Stripe is one of the most valuable privately-owned companies globally. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

The company currently employs over 500 people at its Dublin HQ and plans to hire over 1,000 more people in Ireland – a key engineering hub for the company – in the coming years.

Brother John recently bought Abbeyleix House in county Laois for €11.5m and is also an investor in the private Weston Airport outside Dublin.