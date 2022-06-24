Garda extradition unit arrests 12 fugitives connected with drugs and murder offences

Gardaí have made a number of individual arrests following an operation targeting wanted fugitives that posed a 'considerable risk' to local communities in Ireland.
Between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the Extradition Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the operation, resulting in 12 arrests being made.
The arrests are in connection with offences that included assisting an offender to commit murder, drug trafficking, robbery and offences relating to organised crime.
"The purpose of the operation over the last number of days was to locate and arrest fugitives, with a focus on those fugitives who pose a risk to local communities," said Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen on Friday.
All 12 arrested individuals appeared at the Extradition High Court in Dublin, where they are scheduled to re-appear at an undisclosed later date.
Dairy farmers PJ, Peter Jnr. and Donal Grogan, Leamore, Tullamore were declared Best New Entrants to Dairying at the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards
Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland has warned that unsustainable targets need to change to include reuse and repair of electrical items in a circular economy
Offaly senior hurling club captains with sponsor Donal Molloy and County Board chairman Michael Duignan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.