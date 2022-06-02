Search

02 Jun 2022

Hundreds of cars caught speeding in first five hours of National Slow Down Day

Hundreds of cars caught speeding in first five hours of National Slow Down Day

Hundreds of cars caught speeding in first five hours of National Slow Down Day

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

02 Jun 2022 3:54 PM

Hundreds of cars have been caught speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day today (Thursday June 2). 

According to Gardai, 209 vehicles were found to be travelling at excess speed out of a total 40,917 vehicles checked by GoSafe this morning. 

Running for 24 hours, the campaign urges drivers to 'Slow Down' with the aim of reducing the number of speed-related collisions, saving lives and reducing injuries on the roads. 

A motorist on the N4 in Doddsborough, Lucan, Co Dublin was found to be travelling almost double the speed limit at 140km/h in a 80km/h zone. 

Another was observed driving at 87km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N11 Morehampton Road in Dublin 4. 

Two drivers were caught by Gardai in Co Offaly travelling at 81km/h and 78km/h respectively in 50km/h zones (Bridge Street in Kilcormac and Church Street in Clara). 

Motorists in Co Monaghan, Co Kerry, Co Cork and Co Louth were all found to be speeding today, the majority of whom were driving through 50km/h zones. 

According to Gardai, 70 fatalities have occurred on Irish roads since the start of 2022. 

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits to reduce loss of life and injury on the road. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media