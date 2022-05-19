Search

19 May 2022

First Tube map with Elizabeth line published

First Tube map with Elizabeth line published

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 May 2022 12:46 PM

Transport for London (TfL) has released a new Tube map with the Elizabeth line included for the first time.

The new east-west railway has been added to the map ahead of its opening on May 24.

It is displayed as a double purple line rather than a solid line to “differentiate the Elizabeth line as a new railway as opposed to a London Underground line”, TfL said.

The line stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in south-east London.

Trains will initially operate in three sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

The new central section, built by the delayed and overbudget Crossrail project, runs through tunnels from Paddington in west London to Abbey Wood.

Services on the two other sections already operate as TfL Rail, and will be rebranded to the Elizabeth line from May 24.

The line is named in honour of the Queen, who visited Paddington station on Tuesday to mark the completion of Crossrail.

The map also includes the Bank branch of the Northern line, which reopened this week after a 17-week closure for major upgrades, and the London Overground extension to Barking Riverside, which launches in the autumn.

The Tube map is based on a design by London Underground electrical draughtsman Harry Beck in 1931.

The first published version was released in 1933.

TfL’s interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: “Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the South East for hundreds of years to come.

“When we open on Tuesday May 24, the new Elizabeth line will begin providing greater connectivity and step-free access from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood through the centre of London.

“This latest Tube map is a real credit to the team who have put it together.

“It has been both a challenge and a privilege to update Harry Beck’s original design to literally put a new piece of transport history on the map.

“This latest version takes into account a number of wider changes to the transport network, but will ensure Londoners and visitors alike are able to navigate around our transport network with ease.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media