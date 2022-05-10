Ronan Glynn resigns as deputy chief medical officer

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, one of the health officials who steered Ireland through the Covid-19 pandemic, has resigned.
He follows in the footsteps of outgoing chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who has already confirmed he will leave his role at the Department of Health.
A spokesperson for the department said: “Dr Ronan Glynn has resigned as deputy chief medical officer, effective May 31 2022.”
Dr Glynn filled in as acting chief medical officer during the pandemic while Dr Holohan was temporarily absent.
He became one of the most familiar figures on the Irish airwaves during the pandemic.
