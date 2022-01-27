ALERT: Fraudulent phone call in circulation from Irish number

Phone users are advised to be wary of fraudulent phone calls circulating from an Irish number claiming to be from 'Amazon Prime'.

When the phone is answered, the recipient is greeted by an automated voice claiming payment of €79.99 is owed and will be taken from your bank account.

To cancel your order, the automated voice advises clicking 1.

When asked if this phone number or call were connected to the company, Amazon said the Irish number "isn't connected to Amazon."

The company said it would "never advise you of renewing a subscription by phone" and "would send an email to let you know it was due."

"We will never call, email, or text you to request payment or your personal information outside of our website," added Amazon.

The company said all correspondence from Amazon can be found in the 'Messages' section on your Amazon account.

Fraudulent phone calls have increased within the last number of years.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) convened a task force last month in relation to this issue.

An independent chairperson and secretariat are due to meet representatives of telecoms operators who are licensed to provide voice calls and SMS services in Ireland.

They will issue two reports to ComReg on its progress over the next year.