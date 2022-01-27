Search

27 Jan 2022

ALERT: Fraudulent phone call in circulation from Irish number

ALERT: Fraudulent phone call in circulation from Irish number

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

27 Jan 2022 11:34 AM

Phone users are advised to be wary of fraudulent phone calls circulating from an Irish number claiming to be from 'Amazon Prime'.

When the phone is answered, the recipient is greeted by an automated voice claiming payment of €79.99 is owed and will be taken from your bank account. 

To cancel your order, the automated voice advises clicking 1.

When asked if this phone number or call were connected to the company, Amazon said the Irish number "isn't connected to Amazon."

The company said it would "never advise you of renewing a subscription by phone" and "would send an email to let you know it was due."

"We will never call, email, or text you to request payment or your personal information outside of our website," added Amazon.

The company said all correspondence from Amazon can be found in the 'Messages' section on your Amazon account.

Fraudulent phone calls have increased within the last number of years.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) convened a task force last month in relation to this issue. 

An independent chairperson and secretariat are due to meet representatives of telecoms operators who are licensed to provide voice calls and SMS services in Ireland.

They will issue two reports to ComReg on its progress over the next year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media