Search

18 Jan 2022

Almost €300million in National Lottery funding went to good causes in 2021

Almost €300million in National Lottery funding went to good causes in 2021

Almost €300million in National Lottery funding went to good causes in 2021

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

18 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The National Lottery Fund transferred €289 million in Good Causes funding to the Exchequer in 2021, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform has confirmed. 

Last year's transfer represents a 14% increase when compared to 2020, beniffiting areas such as the arts, national culture and heritage including the Irish language, and sports and recreation, among others. 

Commenting on the Good Causes initiative, Minister Michael McGrath said, "It is absolutely critical that members of the public and those who play the National Lottery are fully aware of how this funding is accessed and distributed to Good Causes, to the benefit of local communities." 

The National Lottery license terms dictate almost 30 cent of every €1 spent on lottery games is returned to the Central Fund of the Exchequer for the Good Causes projects. 

According to a Lotto spokesperson, €53 million in funding from the most recent roll cycle was ringfenced for the initiative. 

Minister McGrath called the National Lottery a "significant asset" and said, "[It] plays an important role in generating funds for Good Causes throughout Ireland and across a range of areas including sport and recreation, culture and heritage, community health, the arts, and youth affairs." 

A review of the transparency and effectiveness of the National Lottery funding's distribution to Good Causes has also been commissioned. 

This work is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media