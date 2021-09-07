Search

07/09/2021

28,000 students get final PUP as changes begin today

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

28,000 full-time students received their final Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) today, Tuesday, September 7. 

This change will apply to those who alerted the Department of Social Protection that they are or will be full-time students for the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year. 

PUP payments for all other recipients will be gradually reduced over a six month period starting this month until February 2022. 

Over €40m has been received by 140,000 people this week to cover the PUP, a drop of approximately 2% compared with last week. 

The other changes 

The top three rates of PUP will reduce by €50 this month. The maximum weekly rate of €350 will reduce to €300, the current rate of €300 will reduce to €250 and the rate of €250 will reduce to €203. These changes will be reflected in payments received on September 14th. 

The plan to move from the lower €203 rate to a jobseeker's payment was supposed to begin early this month, but it has now been deferred until after October 22nd. 

Speaking about the reasoning behind this decision, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said, "I am acutely aware that some sectors of the economy are re-opening slower than others. I know that this flexibility is something people in the entertainment industry have called for and I am happy as Minister to provide it." 

The Department is reminding people that they must close their PUP claim on the date they return back to work to avoid overpayment. 

