€4,000 worth of drugs seized in Kilcormac

Some of the drugs which were seized during Operation Tara in Offaly on Thursday October 27. During the Operation a number of houses were searched in Kilcormac.
€4,000 worth of drugs were seized in Kilcormac during a special Garda operation recently.
On Thursday, October 27 the Gardaí conducted an operation into ongoing criminal activity in the county "targeting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs". This was a joint operation conducted by Detective Gardaí from Tullamore and Birr along with the Laois Offaly Divisional Drug unit.
“Over €4,000 worth of drugs were recovered,” said a Garda spokesman, “and 3 people have been charged with drugs offences.” The spokesman thanked Offaly County Council Dog Shelter and staff as well for their assistance in the operation.
“This operation was conducted as part of An Garda Siochana’s Operation Tara and our continued commitment in Offaly to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.”
A number of houses were searched in Kilcormac and the Guards discovered, in one house, about €3,000 worth of cannabis herb, allegedly for sale and supply; following which two males were arrested and taken to Birr Garda Station.
In the other houses searched a small amount of drugs for personal use were found, including cannabis and cocaine.
