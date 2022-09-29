Cloughjordan's development being held back by long-standing wastewater problem



It was a case of Groundhog Day for the councillors of Nenagh Municipal District during their recent monthly meeting when they were told once again that there's been no progress in tackling the long-running wastewater problem in Townfields Housing Estate in Cloughjordan.

On several occasions in public forums the councillors have slammed the inadequate wastewater treatment system not just in Townfields but in the town of Cloughjordan as a whole, a system which, they say, is completely stymieing housing development in the town.

They point out that Cloughjordan's potential is massive and new housing could take off if the conditions were right. Unfortunately the waste water treatment system is not fit for purpose and is currently at capacity.

Cllr Ger Darcy told the meeting that the residents of Townfields are keen for their estate to be taken in charge by the Council, which can't be done until the waste water system is fit for purpose.

A member of the Council's housing department told the meeting that Irish Water has carried out a technical assessment of the estate and will be issuing a statement soon. The councillors pointed out that as far back as the summer of 2021 Irish Water said it was conducting a survey of the estate. The councillors said the process was taking far too long.

"The issue in Townfields has been bogged down for a very long time," remarked Cllr Darcy. "The sooner we get over this hump the better, because Townfields and the town in general is being held back." There are 30 houses in Townfields.

“At the moment,” continued Cllr Darcy, “because the main town plant is at full capacity there will be no more housing development in Cloughjordan. The ecovillage is very keen to expand and a possible fifty extra houses could be built in the ecovillage but it is all being held back because of this problem. We have no timeline when this might possibly be resolved, and we all know how long these things can drag on for. It's already dragged on for far too long.”

In September 2021 The Minister of State with Responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, visited Cloughjordan and there was a meeting with the minister, chaired by Cllr Ger Darcy, and attended by members of the Cloughjordan community. The meeting addressed the question of the inadequate wastewater treatment situation. It was pointed out that Cloughjordan's population grew by 55% between 2006 and 2016. Donald Austin of the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee (CCDC) gave a strong speech calling for help from the minister to find a way out of the impasse. Kristina Lomas of Cloughjordan Ecovillage said the ecovillage had 50 serviced sites which could not be sold, despite demand, due to the wastewater-capacity issue and the attendant embargo on planning permissions in the village.

During last week's Nenagh MD meeting Cllr Seamus Morris said he is concerned about Irish Water's connection with these projects, “because Irish Water can be very slow and incompetent. There are a number of wastewater plants in the county which are near or at full capacity. This includes the plant in Silvermines. I am getting reports that the Silvermines plant is discharging sewage into a local river. Is there an alarm system in place when the plants reach their capacity, to ensure they don't overspill?"

Cllr Darcy said the situation in Cloughjordan is very frustrating. “There is a lot of potential development in the town and the development can't proceed because the capacity is at zero.”

A Council official said Tipperary County Council has a service level agreement with Irish Water to look after the water service infrastructure in the county.

Cllr Rocky McGrath said it was a disgrace to see sewage discharge happening at the Silvermines plant.

“We are waiting a long time for the wastewater treatment plant in Killaloe / Ballina,” remarked Cllr Phyll Bugler. “It's holding up housing development. At the same time we seem to be getting more and more burst pipes in Killaloe / Ballina.”

“We have four Wastewater treatment plants at capacity in North Tipperary,” commented Cllr Morris. “A bit of sewage went into the Ballyfinboy in Borrisokane recently as well.”

Cllr Joe Hannigan said that while there was still some capacity in the waste treatment plant in Borrisokane, he urged that upgrade works take place as it was operating at close to capacity.

A Council official told the councillors that there's no alarm system in the plants. “All of the wastewater treatment plants are visited every day,” he remarked. “Nothing is perfect and there will be issues but any problems are infrequent. The sewage going into the river in Borrisokane was a once-off and a minor incident. It was a browning of the water and was dealt with.”

Cllr Morris said it's “shocking and reckless” to not have an alarm system in place.

Cllr O'Meara said Deputy Michael Lowry has submitted a request with the government department to have Cloughjordan's wastewater plant upgraded.



The Cloughjordan Community Development Committee has been successful in building a community crèche, the Thomas MacDonagh Museum and Library, woodland trails, a town park, and the Scohaboy Bog restoration project.

“Cloughjordan has always been a diverse town over the centuries and in the early 2000s,” says Donald Austin, “it became even more so, with the addition of the ecovillage – bringing ideas, art, creativity, culture, music, and theatre, including a community organic farm, an eco-hostel, and an amphitheatre. The Development Committee wants to turn an old derelict mill in the town into an arts and education centre. There are also plans to turn the old coach house into an information and educational centre for the ecovillage. Cloughjordan House, one of the most historical houses in the village, has developed a very successful business as a country house and wedding venue, and has become a significant employer in the area. It will bring over 15,000 people into the village next year, and has plans to develop and expand its business, but this is contingent on an upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Kristina Lomas, of Cloughjordan Ecovillage added: “There is a persistent strong demand for sites and housing here and we welcome that.”