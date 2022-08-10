Gate management and silt reduction are key to Shannon flooding, says IFA

Last week the IFA paid a visit to the Shannon Callows to carry out an assessment of the impact of flooding on farmland.

The farming organisation said some remedial work has been carried out in recent years but a lot more needs to be done.

IFA Connacht Chairman Pat Murphy pointed out that the synchronised management of the gates in the mid River Shannon region is key to managing the water levels.

He said that farmers want the OPW to manage the water levels on the Shannon "by dropping the water levels, while ensuring that it doesn’t cause problems further downstream."

The IFA has been calling for several years for the synchronised management of the gates in the region.

During last week's delegation visit Pat Murphy said a significant amount of hay and silage has been harvested and the aftergrass is now growing. "This aftergrass is vital to the farmers in the Callows," he remarked. "If properly utilised by grazing, it will significantly reduce the demand on fodder in the area for the coming winter.

“The weather in August can be very volatile and can bring significant localised flooding similar to what was witnessed in the northwest last week. The opportunity to graze this aftergrass must not be lost due to unnecessary flooding which could be prevented by proper management on the Shannon."

Offaly IFA Chairman Pat Walsh mentioned another problem which the farming organisation has raised countless times over the years. This is the question of silt. Some of this has been removed in recent years but a lot remains. “A number of key pinch points identified along the river need to be addressed," said Pat. "The banks of the river haven’t been correctly maintained for many years. Silt has been building up on the bed of the river causing silt islands to form. Silt islands, the vegetation that grows there and poorly maintained river banks, impede the flow of the river which contributes greatly to flooding during periods of high rainfall in the river catchment.

“The River Shannon must be properly maintained. Fallen trees, overgrown vegetation and silt islands must be removed. These actions would help alleviate the flooding problem by allowing the water levels to reduce without unnecessary restriction. It’s affecting farmers, who suffer major losses, and it also causes disruption for businesses in the flooded areas."

Pat Murphy called on the Minister to take immediate control of the situation and ensure the water levels are managed appropriately to reduce the risk of flooding. He remarked that, in the longer term, an agency should be established which would include local farmers to manage the overall Shannon project to rectify the problems and maintain it into the future. "This must be established without delay and cannot be put on the long finger,” he said.

Liam Broderick of Save Our Shannon Organisation said the group visited Meelick Weir, Shaughnessy's sluices, Banagher, Shannonbridge and Clonmacnois callows. "We were checking on the water levels in the Mid Shannon area and the number of sluices open by Inland Waterways in order to maintain the correct levels of water in the Shannon for boats and/or the correct flow of water through the sluices in order to prevent flooding. A few weeks ago, Denis Naughton, T.D., in the Dáil, had to raise the question of the insufficient number of sluices open; after he raised this matter extra sluices were opened in Meelick in order to reduce the level of water in the Shannonbridge area. Apart from that incident water levels have been maintained well by Inland Waterways this year and the good weather has helped in this regard. Promises to remove pinch points, particularly at Shannon Grove and Derryholmes, have not materialized yet. Some small maintenance has taken place but the build up of materials below Meelick has not been removed."