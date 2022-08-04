Search

04 Aug 2022

Borrisokane residents want old mass path restored

Borrisokane residents want old mass path restored

Cllr Michael O'Meara standing on the former Mass Path in Borrisokane which is now completely overgrown. The path is about 500 metres in length and years ago was very popular.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

04 Aug 2022 7:52 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

An old mass path in Borrisokane, which was in use for many years and is now overgrown, should be restored, the recent Nenagh MD meeting was told.

A Councillor told the meeting that locals want to see the path in use again.

“This mass path runs through Ardan housing estate towards Finnoe Road in the town,” commented Cllr Michael O'Meara, “it's about 400 or 500 metres in length. It was used for many years by people heading to the church or the graveyard (which is perhaps why it got the name of the mass path) or just generally going about their business. A lot of local people feel strongly about this. They would like to see it restored. It would certainly be a good thing. It would be a nice feature in the town.”

“The mass path years ago was a very popular route,” commented Cllr Ger Darcy. “There's a strong willingness in the local community to reopen it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Lorrha Parish cycle road trip launched

Waiting to take off during the launch of the Lorrha Parish Road Cycle Trip were Aidan McIntyre (Ireland's Fittest Family Finalist), Adrian Kennedy, Donie O’Meara, Ray Clancy, Neilus O’Meara.

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media