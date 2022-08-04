Borrisokane residents want old mass path restored

Cllr Michael O'Meara standing on the former Mass Path in Borrisokane which is now completely overgrown. The path is about 500 metres in length and years ago was very popular.
An old mass path in Borrisokane, which was in use for many years and is now overgrown, should be restored, the recent Nenagh MD meeting was told.
A Councillor told the meeting that locals want to see the path in use again.
“This mass path runs through Ardan housing estate towards Finnoe Road in the town,” commented Cllr Michael O'Meara, “it's about 400 or 500 metres in length. It was used for many years by people heading to the church or the graveyard (which is perhaps why it got the name of the mass path) or just generally going about their business. A lot of local people feel strongly about this. They would like to see it restored. It would certainly be a good thing. It would be a nice feature in the town.”
“The mass path years ago was a very popular route,” commented Cllr Ger Darcy. “There's a strong willingness in the local community to reopen it.”
