Offaly hotel to support Colin's ten day Mizen Head to Malin Head charity run

The County Arms Hotel in Birr and its staff are supporting a charity run from Mizen Head to Malin Head
STAFF from the County Arms Hotel in Birr are to take part in a segment of a charity fund-raising run from Mizen Head to Malin Head this August.
Colin Goodmand, a man living with MS, is a planning to run from Mizen to Malin in ten days to prove that he can live a ‘better than normal life’ with the condition and to help fund research for a cure.
The County Arms Hotel is supporting Colin providing accommodation and food during his overnight stay in Birr on Wednesday, August 3.
Members of the hotel's staff will also run a few miles with Colin to aid this worthy cause.
Further information about his route and fundraising can be found on the following link:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/M2M4MS?utm_campaign=lc_frp_share_transaction_fundraiser_page_donation_received_-_nth_donation&utm_content=56267a97-b919-49d2-8086-a0d1261cba8b&utm_medium=email&utm_source=postoffice&utm_term=1643904545676
