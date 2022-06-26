Former heroin addict stole groceries from Edenderry store

A reformed heroin addict from Edenderry received three months for theft during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.
A man with 70 previous convictions was summonsed to last week's Tullamore Court sitting, charged with theft.
Robert Kelly, 52 Father Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry pleaded guilty to stealing €60 worth of groceries from Aldi, Dublin Road, Edenderry on November 6th, 2020.
Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Kelly has 70 previous convictions and is in custody until September 13th next.
The defending solicitor said his client is 35 years of age. “At the time when this happened he was addicted to heroin and living on the streets. He had lost all contact with his family. Much of his adult life was spent addicted to heroin. He is now fully off the drug.
Judge Patricia Cronin said Kelly has been in custody since February 2021 during which time he has dealt with his addiction issues. “I am also taking into account the mitigating factor that he has reestablished a relationship with his family. I am convicting and sentencing to three months imprisonment but the sentence will run concurrently and therefore it won't affect his release date.”
Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan and Mary Guing, a sister of the late John Glennon, cuting the ribon at the "Beasey Way".
Cllr Neil Feighery, centre, with members of the gardai and local groups following the completion of the town walkabout in O'Connor Square on Friday
Ger Rafferty, Paul Corrigan, Ciaran Daly, Declan Kelly, David Connolly, Ciaran Grennan and Alan Mulhall at the presentation of medals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.