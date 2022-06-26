Search

26 Jun 2022

Former heroin addict stole groceries from Edenderry store

Man (75) charged in connection with fatal Offaly collision

A reformed heroin addict from Edenderry received three months for theft during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

26 Jun 2022 8:28 PM


A man with 70 previous convictions was summonsed to last week's Tullamore Court sitting, charged with theft.

Robert Kelly, 52 Father Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry pleaded guilty to stealing €60 worth of groceries from Aldi, Dublin Road, Edenderry on November 6th, 2020.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Kelly has 70 previous convictions and is in custody until September 13th next.

The defending solicitor said his client is 35 years of age. “At the time when this happened he was addicted to heroin and living on the streets. He had lost all contact with his family. Much of his adult life was spent addicted to heroin. He is now fully off the drug.

Judge Patricia Cronin said Kelly has been in custody since February 2021 during which time he has dealt with his addiction issues. “I am also taking into account the mitigating factor that he has reestablished a relationship with his family. I am convicting and sentencing to three months imprisonment but the sentence will run concurrently and therefore it won't affect his release date.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media